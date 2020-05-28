Menu Search Log in

Rain cancels Cup Series

NASCAR will be back in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway tonight after Wednesday's plans were washed away.

May 28, 2020 - 10:07 AM

Empty stands amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Trucks Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., on May 26, 2020. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images/TNS

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Rain washed out the Cup Series race Wednesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway — a slight break for NASCAR teams taxed by a grueling return to racing.

The race was rescheduled for Thursday night at 7 p.m., which in turn forced NASCAR to move the Xfinity Series race scheduled for Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. The turnaround time is too difficult for broadcast partner Fox Sports to leave Charlotte and quickly rebuild its setup in Tennessee under social distancing guidelines.

The Xfinity Series race will instead be run Monday night, a day after the Cup Series.

