 | Tue, Jun 07, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Rain only delays the inevitable as Toronto thumps KC

Toronto served up more home runs (3) than Kansas City had hits (2) as the Blue Jays rocked the Royals 8-0 Monday. The Royals have lost 14 of 17.

By

Sports

June 7, 2022 - 1:47 PM

Starting pitcher Daniel Lynch (52) of the Kansas City Royals pitches during the 1st inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium Monday. Photo by (Jamie Squire/Getty Images/TNS)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bo Bichette hit one of three Toronto home runs and five Blue Jays pitchers combined on a two-hitter in an 8-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night.

Ross Stripling (2-1) earned the win as he allowed just one hit over five innings, matching his season high. He struck out two and didn’t walk a batter. Stripling pitched more than four innings for just the second time this season. Stripling, who made his sixth start, has been used out of the bullpen eight times.

“You have no idea how happy I am that Strip (Stripling) went five innings,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said. “That way we could save our (bullpen) arms. We also swung the bats, but he threw (less than) 60 balls and get through five. He was lights out.”

Related
August 2, 2021
April 19, 2021
July 2, 2019
August 16, 2018
Most Popular