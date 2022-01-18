Rams blast Cards

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams had a 20-point lead on Arizona with 4½ minutes left at raucous SoFi Stadium. Matthew Stafford’s 13-year quest for his first playoff victory was all but complete after Los Angeles’ dominant performance on both sides of the ball.

The quarterback still took off running on third-and-long through the heart of the Cardinals’ defense on a gleeful, perilous scramble that ultimately ended short of a first down.

Even while shouldering enormous postseason pressure, Stafford never forgot to have fun. He was strong enough to carry it all — and the Rams are riding him on to Tampa Bay.