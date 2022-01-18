 | Tue, Jan 18, 2022
Rams blast Cards

Kyler Murray had the worst game of his career Monday as the Cardinals fell to the Rams in the final game of the first round of the NFL Playoffs. He threw a pick-six while trying to avoid a safety and that was just one play.

January 18, 2022 - 8:09 AM

The Rams’ David Long Jr. (22) celebrates after returning an interception for a 3-yard touchdown during the first half of their NFC wild-card playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The Rams dominated on their way to a 34-11 victory. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG) Photo by TNS

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams had a 20-point lead on Arizona with 4½ minutes left at raucous SoFi Stadium. Matthew Stafford’s 13-year quest for his first playoff victory was all but complete after Los Angeles’ dominant performance on both sides of the ball.

The quarterback still took off running on third-and-long through the heart of the Cardinals’ defense on a gleeful, perilous scramble that ultimately ended short of a first down.

Even while shouldering enormous postseason pressure, Stafford never forgot to have fun. He was strong enough to carry it all — and the Rams are riding him on to Tampa Bay.

