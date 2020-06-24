Menu Search Log in

Ravens’ OC rooting for Kaepernick

Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, hopes Colin Kaepernick is able to make a return to the NFL.

June 24, 2020 - 9:49 AM

Colin Kaepernick looks to pass during his NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019, in Riverdale, Ga. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images/TNS

BALTIMORE — As the NFL has publicly shifted its stance on player protests during the national anthem, with Commissioner Roger Goodell recently admitting that the league was wrong for not listening to players fighting for racial equality, many have called for quarterback Colin Kaepernick to get another shot to play in the league.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who coached Kaepernick for four seasons in San Francisco, said he is “rooting” for the quarterback’s return.

“I had a great experience working with Colin,” Roman told reporters Tuesday in a virtual meeting. “I certainly wish him the best, and I’m hopeful for him if that’s what he chooses to do, to get back and play. I don’t know exactly where he’s at with that, where every team in the league is.

