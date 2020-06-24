Ravens’ OC rooting for Kaepernick

BALTIMORE — As the NFL has publicly shifted its stance on player protests during the national anthem, with Commissioner Roger Goodell recently admitting that the league was wrong for not listening to players fighting for racial equality, many have called for quarterback Colin Kaepernick to get another shot to play in the league.

Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who coached Kaepernick for four seasons in San Francisco, said he is “rooting” for the quarterback’s return.

“I had a great experience working with Colin,” Roman told reporters Tuesday in a virtual meeting. “I certainly wish him the best, and I’m hopeful for him if that’s what he chooses to do, to get back and play. I don’t know exactly where he’s at with that, where every team in the league is.