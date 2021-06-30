Rays’ top All-Star choice is obvious, unfortunately

TAMPA, Fla. — The Ray most deserving of being selected for the American League All-Star team has no chance of playing.

Starter Tyler Glasnow was not only a lock to make the team but in at least the conversation if not actual consideration to start the game until sustaining the elbow injury two weeks ago that will sideline him at least into September.

But Glasnow could still have an impact on which, and how many, Rays players get to accompany the 20-something person contingent of manager Kevin Cash, coaches and support staff heading to Colorado for the July 13 game.