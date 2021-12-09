Readers tap Crest’s Barker as player of the year

After an exciting high school football season where numerous athletes were noted for their prowess on the field, Holden Barker of Crest High School has emerged as The Iola Register’s player of the year.

Of the 187 votes cast, Barker won by 11 votes.

Others in the running were Humboldt High quarterback Gavin Page, Humboldt running back Trey Sommer, Marmaton Valley wide receiver Jaedon Granere, Iola High linebacker Tyler Boeken and Yates Center High School linebacker Shane Weber.