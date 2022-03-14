Ready for nationals

Tournament organizers had Allen Community College in mind when setting up its first-round pairings for the upcoming NJCAA-Division II National Tournament, which gets underway Tuesday in Danville, Ill..

“We spend a lot of time talking about matchups,” said Chris Depew, chairman of the organizing committee that set up the pairings.

And while it’s difficult to rank teams from across the country that rarely play anyone from outside their region, the committee still labors to ensure a proper ranking, from teams 1-16, he added.