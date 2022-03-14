 | Mon, Mar 14, 2022
Ready for nationals

Allen Community College will have a tough road to traverse in its inaugural trip to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament. Their first opponent, Lakeland, brings a 23-1 record to Danville, Ill.

Sports

March 14, 2022 - 3:08 PM

Allen Community College's Nick Whittick is one of several key contributors to the Red Devils' success this year. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Tournament organizers had Allen Community College in mind when setting up its first-round pairings for the upcoming NJCAA-Division II National Tournament, which gets underway Tuesday in Danville, Ill..

“We spend a lot of time talking about matchups,” said Chris Depew, chairman of the organizing committee that set up the pairings.

And while it’s difficult to rank teams from across the country that rarely play anyone from outside their region, the committee still labors to ensure a proper ranking, from teams 1-16, he added.

