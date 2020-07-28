Menu Search Log in

Ready for some football

The Mustang Football Youth Skills Camp is underway at Riverside Park this week as football and fall season near.

By

Sports

July 28, 2020 - 9:22 AM

Broc Ivy, right, makes a move on Ty Thomas during Monday’s Mustang youth football camp at Riverside Park. Photo by Erick Mitchell / Iola Register

Twenty youngsters tested their gridiron skills Monday evening at the Mustang Football Youth Skills camp at Riverside Park. 

The camp continues through Thursday giving kids in grades third through fifth the chance to work on football fundamentals. 

Iola High School head coach David Daugharthy is the camp’s architect.

Related
June 9, 2020
May 15, 2020
April 10, 2020
September 7, 2019
Trending