Ready for some football

Twenty youngsters tested their gridiron skills Monday evening at the Mustang Football Youth Skills camp at Riverside Park.
The camp continues through Thursday giving kids in grades third through fifth the chance to work on football fundamentals.
Iola High School head coach David Daugharthy is the camp’s architect.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives