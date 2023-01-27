 | Fri, Jan 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Recalling the last time time Hurts and Purdy squared off on the gridiron

Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts and San Francisco's Brock Purdy will square off Sunday for the NFC championship, bringing to mind the last time the two faced off. That was in 2019, when Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners edged Purdy and Iowa State 42-41.

By

Sports

January 27, 2023 - 2:12 PM

Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons (11) gets a hand on the ball as San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass in the second quarter of their NFC divisional-round playoff game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Photo by Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/TNS

The San Francisco 49ers will play at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for the right to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Much of the focus will be on the two young quarterbacks, Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and San Francisco’s Brock Purdy, with everyone watching to see how they will handle the pressure of the moment.

Hurts and Purdy have been here before.

Not in the NFC championship game, but they have been in a college-football crucible, matching each other score for score on a big stage. The quarterbacks combined to throw and run for 11 touchdowns in 2019 when Hurts’ Oklahoma Sooners held off Purdy’s surging Iowa State Cyclones to secure a 42-41 victory. The game was decided when Purdy’s two-point conversion pass was intercepted with 24 seconds left.

Related
January 25, 2023
September 29, 2021
November 2, 2020
November 22, 2019
Most Popular