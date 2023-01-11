 | Wed, Jan 11, 2023
Record five 1st year NFL coaches in playoffs

This year's feat breaks the old record of four coaches qualifying in their first season with a team, which was set in 1997 with Jim Fassel (Giants), Pete Carroll (Patriots), Bobby Ross (Lions) and Steve Mariucci (49ers).

January 11, 2023 - 2:13 PM

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson looks downfield during the Oct. 2 game against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Coaching changes paid off in a big way for several NFL teams this season.

From impressive turnarounds for Jacksonville and the New York Giants to big boosts for Minnesota and Miami, a record-setting five of the 10 teams that hired new coaches for the 2022 season made the playoffs.

Doug Pederson led the Jaguars on a worst-to-first flip in the AFC South, Brian Daboll helped the Giants go from last place to a wild-card berth, Kevin O’Connell took Minnesota from a losing record to 13 wins and an NFC North title, Mike McDaniel got Miami to its first playoff berth since 2016 and Todd Bowles helped Tampa Bay repeat as division champs for the first time in franchise history.

