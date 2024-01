CHANUTE — According to the scoreboard, it took exactly 78 seconds of game clock to see the Allen Community College women’s hopes for victory go up in smoke Wednesday.

It just felt like forever.

The Red Devils, who held the lead nearly all the way against their rivals from Neosho County, saw a five-point lead turn into an eight-point deficit, thanks to a cacophony of turnovers and opportunistic shooting by the host Panthers.