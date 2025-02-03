Red Devil men thump Labette

Allen Community College’s men reached the halfway mark of the 2024-25 Jayhawk Conference season on a high note Saturday.

The Red Devils broke open a close game to end the first half, and then rode the shooting of Mike Smith and Tyler Pinder after intermission to roll past visiting Labette Community College, 81-62.

Smith scored a career-high 26 points, on 9 of 10 shooting, followed by Pinder’s 24 as the Red Devils improved to 3-4 in conference play.

Labette was able to stay even with the Red Devils through much of the first half, including twice beating the shot clock buzzer with 3-pointers before Allen forged ahead late in the half to lead 42-36 at the break.

Smith (15 points), Pinder (14) and Dirk Johnson (eighth) accounted for 37 of ACC’s 42 first-half points.

That trend continued after the break with the lead reaching 20 points midway through the second period.

Labette reserve Vladamir Korps sparked a brief Cardinal rally, scoring inside buckets and helping deny Allen access to the hoop as the margin shrank to 13.

But Smith and Pinder were not to be denied. Smith hit 8 of 12 free throws in the second half. He added eight rebounds and four assists. Pinder and Javontae Costner added five assists apiece, while Costner also had three steals.

“Our guys played really hard, and more importantly, very tough,” Red Devil head coach Patrick Nee said. “We’ve been banged up and haven’t had our whole team all season, but it’s been a ‘next guy up’ mentality.

“Mike had a career night and Tyler is coming into his own as one of the best players in the conference.”

The Red Devils hit the road Wednesday to play at Fort Scott.

“We’re 3-4 and are tied for fourth place,” Nee said. “We will be a dangerous team in the second half, and we’ll be working to host a first-round playoff game.” Allen Community College crowned Amo Mofokeng, left, as its 2025 Homecoming King Saturday, while Mafalda Mendes Chambel was crowned Homecoming Queen. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Allen’s women picked up a win Saturday without setting foot on the court.

Labette officials announced prior to Saturday the Cardinals were unable to field a team for the matchup, giving the Red Devils a forfeit victory. The Red Devil women stand at 16-2 overall and 5-2 in conference play.

Labette (35-27—62)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Casher 2 0 0 4

Reams 0/2 2 3 8

Davis 2 3 2 7

Jagne 1 0 0 2

Wallace 2/1 0 0 7

Thornton 2 2 0 6

Mrduljas 1/1 0 0 5

Jaksic 1/2 0 0 8

Kaminski 1/2 0 4 8

Korps 3 1 3 7

Totals 15/8 8 13 62

Allen (42-39—81)

Costner 1/1 0 2 5

Ray-Young 0/1 0 0 3

Hill 2/1 2 0 9

Smith 9 8 2 26

Pinder 5/4 2 3 24

Langford 0 0 1 0

Scott 0 0 2 0

Johnson 5 4 3 14

Totals 22/7 16 13 81