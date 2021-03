HUMBOLDT — Allen Community College’s baseball team took care of business early and late in their late start Monday.

The Red Devils played a doubleheader with the first game starting at 6:30 p.m., and the second close to 9 o’clock against Ottawa University’s junior varsity squad.

The Red Devils plated four runs in the first inning, courtesy of a Colton Patterson grand slam, and never looked back in a 16-1 victory.