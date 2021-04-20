Red Devil soccer club wins again

HESSTON — Allen Community College men’s soccer team kept their record unblemished in the conference/region, with a 1-0 victory on Saturday night at Hesston.

The Red Devils controlled the game and outshot Hesston 10-3 on shots on goal, and had many chances to score in the first half but could not finish any of them, keeping the score 0-0 at the break.

Allen came out in the second half and peppered the Larks goal, but the Hesston goalkeeper made some unbelievable saves to keep the shutout.