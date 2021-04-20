 | Tue, Apr 20, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Red Devil soccer club wins again

Allen Community College's men rode another sterling defensive effort to shut out Hesston, 1-0. The victory puts the Red Devils at 4-1 on the year.

Sports

April 20, 2021 - 10:21 AM

Allen Community College’s Tiago Troyano, shown in a game earlier this year, scored the Red Devils' only goal Saturday in a 1-0 win over Hesston. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HESSTON — Allen Community College men’s soccer team kept their record unblemished in the conference/region, with a 1-0 victory on Saturday night at Hesston. 

The Red Devils controlled the game and outshot Hesston 10-3 on shots on goal, and had many chances to score in the first half but could not finish any of them, keeping the score 0-0 at the break.

Allen came out in the second half and peppered the Larks goal, but the Hesston goalkeeper made some unbelievable saves to keep the shutout. 

Related
April 20, 2021
April 15, 2021
August 27, 2018
November 11, 2015
Most Popular