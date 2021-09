MIAMI, Okla. — Early deficits didn’t slow down either of Allen Community College’s soccer teams Sunday.

Both Red Devil squads found themselves trailing 1-0 against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College before clamping down on defense from there. And both Allen squads then ended with rapid-fire scoring to seize control.

The Red Devil women scored twice in a 7-minute stretch to take the lead for good in a 3-1 victory.