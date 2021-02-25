Red Devil softball off to roaring start with sweep

HUMBOLDT — Allen Community College’s softball team found the right notes Tuesday in a sweep of visiting Independence Community College.
In the opener, Andrea Wilson drove in four on two home runs to lead Allen to a 9-1 romp.
Allen broke open the game with seven in the fifth. Also going deep was Kelsey Morrison. Alayna Brown also converted a key single.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.