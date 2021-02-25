Menu Search Log in

Red Devil softball off to roaring start with sweep

Allen Community College's softball team opened the 2021 season on the right foot, defeating Labette in both games Tuesday, 9-1 and 8-2. Allen is back in action this weekend.

Sports

February 25, 2021 - 9:26 AM

HUMBOLDT — Allen Community College’s softball team found the right notes Tuesday in a sweep of visiting Independence Community College.

In the opener, Andrea Wilson drove in four on two home runs to lead Allen to a  9-1 romp.

Allen broke open the game with seven in the fifth. Also going deep was Kelsey Morrison. Alayna Brown also converted a key single.

Related
March 30, 2015
March 23, 2015
March 16, 2015
March 7, 2012
Trending