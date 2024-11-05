Red Devil squads cruise in openers

The weekend was a productive one for Allen Community College’s basketball teams.

The Red Devil men opened the 2024-25 campaign at home against the Friends University junior varsity squad Friday, pulling home a 90-76 victory.

The Red Devils jumped out to a 42-31 lead at halftime and didn’t look back.

BrayShawn Hubbard -Finch led the way with 18 points, followed by Tyrnell Stevenson off the bench with 17. Javontae Costner added 14 and Malachi Schireff had 13.

The Red Devils were at Coffeyville Tuesday, but those results were unavailable by press time.

THE ALLEN women went 2-0 at Ark City Friday and Saturday for the Cowley Classic, defeating Kansas Wesleyan 65-54 on Friday and Oklahoma Wesleyan 63-34 on Saturday.

Against Kansas Wesleyan, Aaliyah Brown led a trio of players in double figures with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Nikki Gear and Bunch came off the bench to score 14 and 12 points, respectively. Tawhirikura Doyle added eight points and Mafalda Chambel had seven. Chambel also dished out eight assists. Doyle swiped four steals.

A 24-4 second-quarter run set the tone for Saturday’s domination over Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Gear led the team in scoring with 15 points, followed by Brown with 14 and Doyle with 12. Brown had another double-double, pulling in 13 rebounds. Doyle had six assists. Juana Rojhas and Gear each had three steals.

The Allen women travel to Garden City this weekend to take on Sterling Friday and Otero College of La Junta, Co., Saturday as part of the Garden City Classic.