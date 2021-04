BEATRICE, Neb. — Wednesday’s trip to the Great White North — in this case Nebraska — proved beneficial for Allen Community College’s soccer teams.

The Red Devil women improved to 5-0 with a 5-0 whitewash over Southeast Community College, while Allen’s men steamrolled their way to a 9-1 romp.

The Allen squads will embark on another lengthy road trip Wednesday, to Columbus, Neb., to take on Central Community College before visiting Pratt next Saturday.