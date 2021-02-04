Menu Search Log in

Red Devil teams split at Northwest Tech

Some hot shooting by Northwest Tech derailed ACC's women in their bid for their first victory of the season Wednesday. The Red Devil mean, conversely, were able to overcome Northwest's scoring and picked up a tough road win.

Sports

February 4, 2021 - 9:53 AM

Allen Community College’s Nick Whittick passes to a teammate in a game earlier this season. On Wednesday, the Red Devil men defeated Northwest Tech, 89-84. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

GOODLAND — Allen Community College’s men came away with a victory Wednesday, but it was anything but easy.

In what head coach Andy Shaw described as “ugly,” the Red Devils overcame a hot shooting night by Northwest Tech to prevail, 89-84.

The teams traded the lead several times down the stretch before Allen’s Freddie Word drilled a 3-pointer with ACC up by one with under a minute left.

