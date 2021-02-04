Red Devil teams split at Northwest Tech

GOODLAND — Allen Community College’s men came away with a victory Wednesday, but it was anything but easy.
In what head coach Andy Shaw described as “ugly,” the Red Devils overcame a hot shooting night by Northwest Tech to prevail, 89-84.
The teams traded the lead several times down the stretch before Allen’s Freddie Word drilled a 3-pointer with ACC up by one with under a minute left.
