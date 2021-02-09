Red Devil VB sweeps Hesston

Allen Community College’s volleyball team took little time in asserting its dominance over visiting Hesston Saturday.
The Red Devils rolled the visiting Larks in straight sets, winning 25-10, 25-16 and 25-10 to pick up their first Jayhawk Conference victory and improve to 3-3 overall.
There were several standouts on the court for ACC, which registered a whopping .403 kill percentage.
