Red Devil VB sweeps Hesston

ACC's volleyball team found the winning combination early and often in sweeping past Hesston Saturday. The Red Devils surrendered a combined 36 points in the three-set romp.

February 9, 2021 - 10:19 AM

Mattie Dougherty of Allen Community College serves in a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Allen Community College’s volleyball team took little time in asserting its dominance over visiting Hesston Saturday.

The Red Devils rolled the visiting Larks in straight sets, winning 25-10, 25-16 and 25-10 to pick up their first Jayhawk Conference victory and improve to 3-3 overall.

There were several standouts on the court for ACC, which registered a whopping .403 kill percentage.

