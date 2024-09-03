Red Devil volleyball goes 2-2 in tourney play

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa — Allen Community College volleyball went 2-2 to wrap up a busy week to start the 2024 season Friday and Saturday.

The Red Devils began on the right foot, sweeping past both Spoon River College and host Southeastern Community College on the opening day of the Jimmy John’s Invitational Tournament Friday.

The road got a bit tougher on Day 2 Saturday, where Allen fell, 3-1, to Carl Sandburg College and Heartland Community College.

The action resumes Wednesday evening at home with a match against Fort Scott. Home matches continue Friday against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, Ottawa University’s JV on Monday and Cowley County on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Friday

Allen defeats Spoon River, 25-12, 25-17, 25-18

The Red Devils were dominant from the outset, racking up 37 kills and blocking seven Spoon College attempts.

Josie Weers led the way with 12 kills and a pair of blocks. Chloe Curl wasn’t far behind with eight kills and a team-high three blocks. Grace Larimore had seven kills and two blocks as well.

Isabella Simione-Lagos had 29 assists and a pair of service aces to go with 15 digs. Joiyanis Roman had 23 digs, followed by Audrey Peek with 19.

Allen defeats Southeastern CC 25-22, 31-29, 25-22

Things were a bit more competitive in Friday’s second match, but the Red Devils were still able to make the winning plays at the end.

Allen controlled the net once again, out-hitting Southeastern 46 kills to 41, and blocked seven shots to the Blackhawks’ two.

Roman was the primary catalyst, hammering down 17 kills. Larimore and Weers added eight kills each. Curl had six. Lagos had 38 assists and two service aces. Camilla Afonso and Patricia Mita also dealt out a pair of aces. Alysa Ladson and Peek led with 17 digs each, followed by Roman with 13 and Lagos with 12.

Saturday

Carl Sandburg defeats Allen, 27-25, 15-25, 25-20, 25-23.