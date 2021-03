Allen Community College’s volleyball team offered up moments of court brilliance Monday, fighting tooth and nail against Johnson County Community College, which holds first place in the Jayhawk Conference Eastern Division.

But a pair of lulls was all Johnson County needed to take control in winning three of four sets, and the match.

The visiting Cavaliers won the first set in a 31-29 thriller, then rode that momentum to a 25-10 romp in Set 2.