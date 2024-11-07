Red Devil volleyball wins thriller to open playoffs

Allen Community College’s Red Devils were primed to put on a show in the volleyball team’s first home playoff match in 17 years.

Boy, did they ever.

The Red Devils bested Highland Wednesday in a four-set thriller to kick off the Plains District Tournament.

The match had a little bit of everything, from extended rallies sparked by dynamic saves and thunderous kills from both teams, and a touch of controversy over the pressure-packed two hours. Allen Community College’s Audrey Peek serves against Highland Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken

Allen’s Juliyanis Roman had the final salvo, a cannon shot to the far corner, to finish off Allen’s 3-1 win, 25-17, 19-25, 25-21 and 25-23.

She collapsed in a heap, overcome with emotion, as she was mobbed by her teammates and a vocal student cheer section.

“The atmosphere was so good, and we were able to take advantage,” Red Devil head coach Maria Aikins said. “That’s college volleyball.”

The victory moves Allen to Saturday’s championship match at Friends University in Wichita against a familiar, and quite powerful foe.

Allen (26-8) will take on defending national champion Cowley (35-0).

THERE WERE plenty of good things to enjoy in the Highland match.

The Red Devils raced to a quick 15-10 lead in the first set, before Highland responded, eventually tying it at 15-15.

But Allen asserted itself from there.

Audrey Peek’s lucky-bounce ace serve, which hit the top of the net and rolled over and dropped on Highland’s side of the court, got things rolling. Alysa Ladson pounded home a pair of kills, Josie Weers had another and Chloe Curl stuffed a Highland shot at the net as part of an 8-0 run to take control. Curl’s kill finished off the 25-17 set victory.’

“Our girls came out with some fire,” Aikins said. “I’m really proud of them for staying level-headed. The girls did really well relying on each other.”

Highland responded emphatically, racing out to a 17-10 lead in the second set. Allen drew no closer than five down the stretch and fell 25-19.