Red Devil women improve to 9-0

SEDALIA, Mo. — It wasn’t always easy, but Allen Community College’s women maintained their spotless record over the weekend.

The Red Devils improved to 9-0 on the season with a hard-fought 57-50 win over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Friday at the State Farm Classic.

Things were a bit less tense on Saturday, when Allen steamrolled Spoon River College, 91-36, to wrap up tournament play.

Friday’s nailbiter saw the Red Devils overcome a cool shooting performance — 38% from the field — and 19 turnovers to fend off a pesky NEO squad.

The game was tightly fought throughout, with the teams knotted at 10-10 after one quarter and Allen trailing 24-23 at the break. The Red Devils emerged with a 39-37 lead after three quarters before pulling away down the stretch.

Mafalda Chambel gave Allen its spark, hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers en route to a team-high 16 points. She also led with four assists.

Nikki Gear scored 10, while Tawhrikura Doyle scored eight points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Mady Swayze paced NEO with 19.

Saturday’s action was less dramatic.

Allen broke open an 18-12 lead with a 21-7 second-quarter run. Even with head coach Leslie Crane substituting liberally throughout the second half, Allen kept its momentum, holding a 28-10 third-quarter scoring run and ending the game on another 21-7 run.

Juana Rojas led a quintet of Allen players in double figures with 17 points. Chambel and Brown added 15 apiece, Gear was close behind with 14 and Audrey Peek came off the bench to score 11. Brown pulled down a team-high nine rebounds; Chambel dished out six assists and pulled in seven steals.

Allen limited Spoon River of Canton, Ill., to 28% shooting, including a 4 of 23 night from 3-point range, and forcing 22 Snapper turnovers.

The Red Devils shot 54% from the field, including 9 of 20 from 3-point range, and drained 18 of 23 free throws.

Oh, and Allen held a 42 to 18 advantage on the boards.

THE RED Devils have a home game Wednesday against North Central Missouri Wednesday and a game at Northern Oklahoma College-Enid Friday to wrap up the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule.