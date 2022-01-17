Red Devil women thump Larks

ACC’s women’s basketball team played their first home game since Dec. 7 on Saturday night, and what a game it was. The Red Devils defeated Hesston 60-52.

Allen came out of the gates fast, running to an 11-3 lead early, and forcing Hesston to burn a timeout within the first five minutes of the game. Allen played sound defense and used their size to drive in the paint and score early. Allen forced and took advantage of Hesston turnovers and controlled the boards in the first half. Naomi Smith’s four points and Clara Romero’s seven points led the way for Allen early.

The Red Devils led 27-17 at the half.