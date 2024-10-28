Red Devil women tie in regular season finale; men fall short

Allen Community College’s Shania Charles and Audrey Smith both had goals Saturday as the Red Devil women secured a 2-2 tie with Central Nebraska to wrap up the regular season.

Niahm Ellison had four saves as well for the Red Devils (8-8-1) who now set their sights on the upcoming Region VI tournament.

Allen travels Thursday to the nation’s second-ranked Johnson County Cavaliers, who enter the postseason on the roll of rolls.

Johnson County (18-0-3) hasn’t allowed a single goal since Aug. 24, and won its eight Jayhawk Conference matches by an average of six goals each.

THE RED DEVIL men saw their season end at 5-9-2 with a 2-0 loss to Central. The Red Devils were 3-8-1 in Region VI play, finishing in fifth place. The top four teams in regionals advance to the playoffs.

Central scored on goals from Mayson Victor in the 37th minute and Jaimie Zani in the 57th minute.