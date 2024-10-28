 | Mon, Oct 28, 2024
Red Devil women tie in regular season finale; men fall short

Allen Community College's women earned a 2-2 tie with Central Nebraska Saturday to wrap up the regular season, while the men fell, 2-0. The Red Devil women open the Region VI playoffs Thursday at Johnson County; the men's season has concluded.

October 28, 2024 - 2:51 PM

Allen Community College's Syniah Forbes (18) and Pietra Camboim (26) converge on the ball in a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Allen Community College’s Shania Charles and Audrey Smith both had goals Saturday as the Red Devil women secured a 2-2 tie with Central Nebraska to wrap up the regular season.

Niahm Ellison had four saves as well for the Red Devils (8-8-1) who now set their sights on the upcoming Region VI tournament.

Allen travels Thursday to the nation’s second-ranked Johnson County Cavaliers, who enter the postseason on the roll of rolls.

Johnson County (18-0-3) hasn’t allowed a single goal since Aug. 24, and won its eight Jayhawk Conference matches by an average of six goals each.

THE RED DEVIL men saw their season end at 5-9-2 with a 2-0 loss to Central. The Red Devils were 3-8-1 in Region VI play, finishing in fifth place. The top four teams in regionals advance to the playoffs.

Central scored on goals from Mayson Victor in the 37th minute and Jaimie Zani in the 57th minute. 

