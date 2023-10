The Allen men’s soccer team couldn’t do enough to take down Central Community College when they tied 1-1 at home Wednesday.

It was the second tie against Central this season after tying 1-1 on the road on Sept. 16.

Patrick Alouidor was the man of the hour for the Red Devils (7-3-2; 4-3 KJCCC). Alouidor took a pass from teammate Ayoup Bader and buried it in the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.