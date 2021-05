Coaches aren’t proponents of losing, in any capacity.

That said, Saturday’s 5-1 setback at Pratt “was probably needed,” Allen Community College men’s soccer coach Doug Desmarteau said.

“When you tell guys they’re doing things wrong, but you’re winning, it’s hard to get your message across,” Desmarteau elaborated. “When you get thumped like we did, it allowed us to refocus.”