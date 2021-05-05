Red Devils cap sweep with walkoff

Fresh off a weekend series in which Allen Community College’s baseball team scored a combined 41 runs over four games, it was the Red Devil pitchers who took center stage Tuesday.

Allen hurlers allowed a combined seven hits and one run to secure a doubleheader sweep of visiting Labette, winning 3-0 in the opener and rallying for a dramatic victory in the finale.

Colton Patterson’s bases-loaded double scored the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the seventh in walk-off fashion in a 2-1 victory.