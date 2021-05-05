 | Wed, May 05, 2021
Red Devils cap sweep with walkoff

Allen Community College's baseball team was dominant on the mound Tuesday, and opportunistic at the plate, winning the opener via shutout, and rallying for two runs in the bottom of the seventh of a 2-1 in the finale.

Allen Community College's Paxton Bryan delivers a pitch Tuesday against Labette. Photo by Richard Luken

Fresh off a weekend series in which Allen Community College’s baseball team scored a combined 41 runs over four games, it was the Red Devil pitchers who took center stage Tuesday.

Allen hurlers allowed a combined seven hits and one run to secure a doubleheader sweep of visiting Labette, winning 3-0 in the opener and rallying for a dramatic victory in the finale.

Colton Patterson’s bases-loaded double scored the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the seventh in walk-off fashion in a 2-1 victory.

