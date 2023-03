Allen Community College baseball secured a 6-0 victory over Neosho County on Friday afternoon to mark the Red Devils’ 11th straight win.

Unfortunately the winning streak didn’t extend any further for Allen (13-10; 5-3) who lost their next three games to Neosho to cap the weekend. The Red Devils’ pitching was their Achilles heel, serving up 34 runs through the final three games against the Panthers.

Game one