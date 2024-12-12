Red Devils enter break on high note

Allen Community College’s men put a bow on their non-conference schedule Wednesday with a drama-free victory.

The Red Devils put five players in double figures, while limiting Ottawa University’s junior varsity squad to 28% shooting from the floor in a 100-69 romp.

The win lifts the Red Devils to 5-8 headed into the Christmas break, and leaves head coach Patrick Nee bullish on the team’s outlook for the upcoming Jayhawk Conference season.

Allen’s brutal non-conference slate — its eight losses were to teams with a combined record of 76-10, including multiple ranked schools within both NJCAA-I and II levels — should have the Red Devils well prepared for what January and February have to offer, Nee said.

“I’m excited,” Nee said. “We’re heading in the right direction.”

On Wednesday, Allen took control early, jumping out to a 10-point lead by the mid-point of the first half, and building on it from there. The lead was at 50-30 at the break.

The Red Devils’ Mike Smith came alive in the second half, pouring in 15 points after the break, including a 7-of-8 shooting night from the line. He also pulled down nine rebounds and dished out a team-high four assists.

He wound up with 23 points, followed by Tymelle Sevenson with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Henri Ray-Young also recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards. Javontae Costner scored 15, while Tyler Pinder scored 14. Pinder and Malachi Schilreff had four and three steals, respectively. The Red Devils forced 21 turnovers, 17 of which came from steals. Allen also held a commanding 59 to 39 advantage on the boards.

Ottawa was content to fire away early and often from 3-point range. The Braves went 11 of 36 from downtown. Curiously, Ottawa’s shooting percentage was higher from 3-point range (30.6%) than from inside the stripe (26%, or 9 of 35). Julian Onezine hit six 3-pointers to pace Ottawa with 18.

