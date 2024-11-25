Red Devils fall at Northern Oklahoma-Enid

ENID, Okla. — The gauntlet that is the start of the mens basketball season for Allen Community College continued Saturday as the Red Devils ventured to Northern Oklahoma College-Enid.

The Jets jumped out to an 18-point lead at halftime, and while Allen was able to ramp up its offense after the break, so did NOC.

Allen’s 90-62 loss drops the Red Devils to 2-6 on the season. The Red Devils hosted Friends University’s junior varsity Monday, although those results were unavailable by press time.

Tymell Stevenson came off the bench for Allen to lead the team with 16 points. Javonte Costner followed with 13 and Henri Ray-Young added 11 Malachi Schilreff chipped in with nine points, seven rebounds and two steals. Costner had three assists.

Jordan England and Oryne Stewart led a balanced NOC-Enid’s offensive attack with 19 points each.

The two teams will get a quick rematch Dec. 3 when NOC-Enid comes to Iola.

Allen (22-40—62)

FG FT F TP

Costner 1/3 2 NA 13

Ray-Young 1/3 0 NA 11

Schilreff 4 1 NA 9

Smith 2 1 NA 5

Johnson 2 0 NA 4

Stevenson 4/1 5 NA 16

Totals 14/7 9 NA 62