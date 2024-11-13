Red Devils fend off Crowder

After cruising through their first three games of the season, Allen Community College’s women knew they were in store for quite a test Tuesday evening.

Crowder entered Tuesday having won its first five games of the season by an average of 46 points.

But Crowder hadn’t come across a defense quite like Allen’s.

The Red Devils pulled away to take a 10-point lead late in regulation, and then withstood a furious Crowder comeback.

The Riders’ Adyson Roberts missed a pair of free throws that would have tied the game with 6 seconds left as Allen emerged with a 66-64 victory.

The win keeps ACC’s record spotless at 4-0, with home games Friday and Saturday against McPherson’s junior varsity and Oklahoma Wesleyan, respectively, next on the agenda. Fans react ater Allen Community College’s Marta Cutazzo hits a 3-pointer in the Red Devils’ 66-64 win over Crowder Tuesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

TWO ingredients — defense and rebounding — were the key factors against Crowder, ACC head coach Leslie Crane said.

“The difference in the game was we didn’t let them get easy looks at the basket, and we out-rebounded them by 10,” Crane said. “When you out-rebound your opponent, you control the ball.”

Marta Cutazzo hit a pair of 3-pointers less than a minute apart as the Red Devils broke open what had been a 43-43 deadlock early in the fourth quarter. Ja’Myah Garland’s free throw with 2:04 left pushed the Red Devils ahead by 10.

But Crowder didn’t go away quietly. Aubri Wilson scored inside as part before Grace Barbosa drilled a 3-pointer to cap a 9-0 run with 16 seconds left.

Allen’s Mafalda Chambel hit 1 of 2 free throws with 17 seconds left, setting up the dramatic conclusion.

After Roberts missed her second free throw, Allen’s Yolaine Luthi — a new transplant from the Red Devil volleyball team — corralled the rebound, her 10th of the game.

She was fouled immediately, but missed both charities with 5 seconds left. The Riders were unable to get the ball upcourt enough for anything other than Roberts’s desperation heave at the buzzer, which was well off the mark.

“We’ve got to work on a lot of things, but overall, I’m pleased,” Crane said. “We’ve got to play stronger, and we’ve got to do a better job of knowing time and score. That’s the difference between sophomores and freshmen.”

Cutazzo led the way with 18 points, followed by Garland with 13. Chambel had eight points and 10 assists. Garland had nine boards, while Doyle and Cutazzo pulled in eight apiece.