Red Devils kickoff season in Branson

The Allen Community College Red Devils continue searching for their first win of 2025 after coming up short at the Branson JUCO Jam over the weekend.

The Red Devils fell to Kirkwood Community College, 18-4, North Idaho College, 8-2, and Iowa Central College, 11-3, and will get back to work when they remain on the road for the Ty Cullor Classic in Fort Scott Friday.

In the season opener, a 10-run second inning made all the difference as Allen took its first loss of the season. Officials called the game by the fifth inning, with Kirkwood leading by 14 runs. Pitcher Abby Marsh took the loss after giving up seven earned runs over two innings.

Although having a tough day on the mound, relief pitcher Camrynn Yardly, who gave up a pair of runs on seven hits, had a strong day at the plate with two hits for a team-leading two RBIs. Shortstop Hope Sanchez also drove in a run in the losing effort.

Northern Idaho College had an equally impressive outing against the Red Devils after beating them in the econd round of the tournament with another big second inning. Allen scored a pair of runs on a pair of RBIs by Yardley and first baseman Jena Hendrix, but it was not enough to get back in contention.

Yardley took the loss after giving up eight runs over six innings along with four walks and tallying a pair of strikeouts.

North Central Iowa College wrapped up the tournament for the Red Devils with an 11-3 victory Saturday. Allen catcher Bethany Gould accounted for both of the Red Devils’ runs. Marsh took the loss, giving up seven runs over three innings while Yardley came on in relief — picking up a strikeout while allowing one hit and a pair of walks.

The Red Devils will take part in the Ty Cullor Classic in Fort Scott with Crowder College slated for Friday, Iowa Western Community College and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College for Saturday.

