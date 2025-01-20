Red Devils knock off rival Neosho County

CHANUTE — The fruits of playing a brutal schedule to open the 2024-25 campaign are beginning to pay off for Allen Community College.

The Red Devils hit the road Saturday to take on Jayhawk Conference rival Neosho County.

Allen picked up four wins in five games, improving to 2-1 in conference play.

Malachi Schilreff led four players in double figures, scoring 12 of his 19 after halftime as the Red Devils secured a 72-66 victory against NCCC.

Allen forced 20 turnovers to pull in the win, despite shooting a cool 38% from the field, and getting outrebounded, 42-33.

Allen took a 39-27 lead into the break, and while the Panthers kept things interesting, Schilreff’s 5 of 6 shooting from the free throw line in the second half helped secure the win.

Tyler Pinder added 17 points, including 4 of 6 shooting from the 3-point line. Mike Smith added 11 and Javonte Costner 10.

Damian Jones poured in 25 points to lead the Panthers.

Allen (7-9) hosts Johnson County (15-3 overall and 3-0 in conference play) at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Allen (39-33—72)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Costner 0/3 1 2 10

Ray-Young 0/2 0 3 6

Schilreff 4/2 5 1 19

Hill 0/1 0 2 3