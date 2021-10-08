 | Sat, Oct 09, 2021
Red Devils pick up key conference road win

Allen Community College's volleyball team secured a 3-1 win Wednesday over Independence. The victory lifts to Red Devils 5-2 in Jayhawk Conference play.

October 8, 2021 - 2:55 PM

Allen Community College’s Sadie Bakeberg (9) goes up for a kill attempt in front of teammate Karsyn Smith in a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

INDEPENDENCE — Allen Community College faced off against Independence in a pivotal Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference conference volleyball matchup Wednesday, with the Red Devils pulling out a 3-1 win to move up the standings.

A dominant performance by the Red Devils out of the gate led to a 25-17 victory in the first set, but the following three proved to be closer.

After jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the second set, the Devils went on to take that set 25-21 but once the third set came, the Pirates forced Allen County to play a little slower.

