Red Devils primed for another run 

Vince DeGrado, the head cross country coach at Allen Community College, believes this year's team will be back on track and competing for another NJCAA Division II national championship.

August 16, 2023 - 3:23 PM

Allen cross country head coach Vince DeGrado. Photo by Richard Luken

Allen Community College cross country head coach Vince DeGrado believes this year’s Red Devil squad has what it takes to reach the national championship. 

The Red Devils have been in a lull the past two years, following a decorated 2020 campaign where they finished as the NJCAA Division II National runner-up, the highest finish for any sports program at Allen.

“Trying to get them to understand that consistently doing things correctly, not expecting to be successful, and then adding those up gives you a better chance of being successful,” DeGrado said. “Just because you do all the right things doesn’t mean you’re going to win.”

