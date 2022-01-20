Red Devils put up fight for big home win

ACC’s women’s basketball team had to fight it out against Highland Tuesday night. The Scotties packed a punch, but Allen came away the victors, 61-48.

The game didn’t begin the way Allen wanted. At the opening tip-off, the Red Devils turned the ball over. The turnovers continued for ACC, but terrible shooting from Highland prevented them from growing their 5-4 lead. Highland led for a good portion of the first half, until Allen shooters started hitting their marks and took the lead 15-14 in the middle of the second quarter.

Highland’s size was a problem for the Red Devils who tried to work the ball around in the second.