Red Devils put up fight for big home win

ACC women's basketball is on a roll under new head coach Leslie Crane. Allen is 2-1 in the KJCCC after beating Highland on Wednesday night and has already topped its win total from last season.

January 20, 2022 - 9:32 AM

Allen's Adjaratou Mbaye tries to pass to Allen's Dayle Hambelton while beign guarded vs Highland. Photo by Reese Becker / Iola Register

ACC’s women’s basketball team had to fight it out against Highland Tuesday night. The Scotties packed a punch, but Allen came away the victors, 61-48.

The game didn’t begin the way Allen wanted. At the opening tip-off, the Red Devils turned the ball over. The turnovers continued for ACC, but terrible shooting from Highland prevented them from growing their 5-4 lead. Highland led for a good portion of the first half, until Allen shooters started hitting their marks and took the lead 15-14 in the middle of the second quarter.

Highland’s size was a problem for the Red Devils who tried to work the ball around in the second.

