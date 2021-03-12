Red Devils split against Neosho County

CHANUTE — Some sterling relief pitching and clutch hitting allowed Allen Community College’s Red Devils to win their 10th in a row over rival Neosho County Thursday.

Alas, the jubilation was short-lived. Neosho bounced back to break a scoreless deadlock with a five-run fourth inning to win the nightcap, 7-1.

The doubleheader split opens Jayhawk Conference play for Allen (11-3) which is scheduled to wrap up its four-game set with a doubleheader in Chanute this afternoon, weather permitting.