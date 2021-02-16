Menu Search Log in

Red Devils split thrillers

Allen Community College's volleyball team dropped a tough, five-set match to rival Neosho County Thursday. The Red Devils rebounded to win in five sets against Coffeyville Saturday.

February 16, 2021 - 10:15 AM

Allen Community College’s Ashlynn Aikins goes up for a kill attempt in an earlier match this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Allen Community College’s volleyball team had its share of thrills recently.

Two days after dropping a five-set heartbreaker to Neosho County Community College, the Red Devils bounced back Saturday to pull off a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Coffeyville.

The split keeps ACC’s record even at 4-4. The Red Devils stand at 3-4 in Jayhawk Conference play.

