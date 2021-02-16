Red Devils split thrillers

Allen Community College’s volleyball team had its share of thrills recently.
Two days after dropping a five-set heartbreaker to Neosho County Community College, the Red Devils bounced back Saturday to pull off a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Coffeyville.
The split keeps ACC’s record even at 4-4. The Red Devils stand at 3-4 in Jayhawk Conference play.
