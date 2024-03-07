 | Thu, Mar 07, 2024
Red Devils split with Labette

Allen Community College's baseball team rallied late to win the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday against Labette. The Cardinals won Game 2 as the teams prepare for another doubleheader Saturday in Parsons.

March 7, 2024 - 1:59 PM

Allen Community College's Bjarne Reinhardt bats in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

With rain arriving as expected Thursday, Allen Community College pushed its home doubleheader with Labette up a day, with the teams squaring off on a brilliant Wednesday afternoon.

Allen rallied late in the opener to win, 4-3, before the Cardinals rebounddd with a one-hitter in the nightcap, prevailing 5-1.

The split puts Allen at 12-8 as the teams head to Parsons Saturday for two more games.

Allen’s relief pitchers Seth Broadwell, Ethan Payne and Elias Muller shined. Muller picked up the win by shutting out Labette with three hitless, scoreless innings, with a pair of strikeouts.

