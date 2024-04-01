Red Devils split with Neosho Co.

An early rally from Allen Community College in Game 1 and a late rally from Neosho County Community College in the nightcap resulted in a doubleheader split between the two rivals Saturday.

The Red Devils rode the hot pitching hand of Payton Pudenz in the opener, as he shut out the visiting Panthers on four hits in a 5-0 victory, snapping what had been a season-long six-game losing streak.

But Allen’s hopes for a sweep were doused when Neosho County rallied for five runs in the seventh, eight and ninth innings to prevail, 6-3. The big blow was Neosho County’s Saben Brady’s tie-breaking two-run blast in the top of the eighth.