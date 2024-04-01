 | Mon, Apr 01, 2024
Red Devils split with Neosho Co.

Allen Community College rode the hot pitching of Payton Pudenz in a 5-0 shutout victory over Neosho County Saturday. But the Panthers rebounded with a late rally to win the nightcap, 6-3.

April 1, 2024 - 2:50 PM

Allen Community College's Cale Clark, left, fields a throw while Neosho County's Brendon Fry slides into second base Saturday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

An early rally from Allen Community College in Game 1 and a late rally from Neosho County Community College in the nightcap resulted in a doubleheader split between the two rivals Saturday.

The Red Devils rode the hot pitching hand of Payton Pudenz in the opener, as he shut out the visiting Panthers on four hits in a 5-0 victory, snapping what had been a season-long six-game losing streak.

But Allen’s hopes for a sweep were doused when Neosho County rallied for five runs in the seventh, eight and ninth innings to prevail, 6-3. The big blow was Neosho County’s Saben Brady’s tie-breaking two-run blast in the top of the eighth.

