Allen Community College’s baseball team had its hands full over the weekend.

The young Red Devils squad tangled with Kansas City, Kan., which entered their four-game set at 16-3 overall and riding a seven-game winning streak.

The Blue Devils showed why they’re the first place team in the Jayhawk Conference, winning three nailbiters in a row, and then running away in the finale, 11-1, to cap the four-game sweep.