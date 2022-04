A pair of well-pitched games, some timely hitting with runners on base, and even some softball power propelled Allen Community College to a doubleheader sweep Wednesday.

Allen’s Madelynn Collins tossed a one-hit shutout while kickstarting the Red Devil offense with a two-run double in an 8-0 win in the opener.

Mikayla Long’s long ball in the nightcap — a third-inning, two-run home run — gave ACC the lead for good in the 6-4 victory.