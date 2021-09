Allen Community Colleges’ volleyball team found the right formula down the stretch in three consecutive sets Wednesday, to finish off a thrilling, but quick, 3-0 romp over visiting Labette.

In three nearly carbon-copy sets, Allen and Labette traded scoring runs down to the finish, before ACC ended each with a flourish.

The Red Devils scored the last two points in all three sets to finish off a 25-23, 27-25, 25-23 victory.