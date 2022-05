Allen Community College’s Hallie Reed was a key figure in the Red Devil women’s basketball turnaround this season.

Dubbed affectionately by her teammates and coaches as “The Zone Buster,” Reed was Allen’s leading 3-point shooter for a Red Devil squad that upped its win total from one last year to 10 in 2021-22

The sophomore guard will continue her sharp-shooting ways at Mid-America Christian University in Oklahoma City.