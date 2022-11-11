Reid, Peterson meet for second time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid and Jaguars counterpart Doug Pederson will meet for the second time as opposing head coaches on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Pederson played for and coached under Reid in Philadelphia before becoming his first offensive coordinator in Kansas City. Reid got the best of him in 2017, when Pederson had departed to become the head coach of the Eagles. He is now in his first year with Jacksonville. The Chiefs have won five straight against the Jaguars. Both teams are coming off wins, with Jacksonville coming from behind to beat the Raiders and the Chiefs beating the Titans in overtime.

Doug Pederson will always feel indebted to Chiefs coach Andy Reid for the way his career played out.

Both the playing one and the coaching one.