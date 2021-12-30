Reid reflects on memories with Madden

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As they stood somewhere between a crossroads and crisis after the 2012 season, the Chiefs fixated on Andy Reid — who had just been fired in Philadelphia and stood at a moment of truth of his own.

Reid was in demand, sought also by the Cardinals and Chargers, and it’s well understood that his meeting with Clark Hunt was underscored by a sense of compelling chemistry for each that led to Reid’s hiring … and all that’s changed since for the Chiefs.

But what few might know about is one of the improbable forces who helped Reid enter that meeting with a certain conviction to begin with. Beyond former Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil, a natural matchmaker who urged on both Reid and Hunt, it was John Madden who helped nudge Reid towards critical mass in the decision by advocating he take the job.