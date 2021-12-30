 | Fri, Dec 31, 2021
Reid reflects on memories with Madden

After Andy Reid was fired in Philadelphia, John Madden helped Reid find his new home in Kansas City. Reid has led the Chiefs to two Super Bowl appearances and a victory thanks to a talk from Madden.

December 30, 2021 - 9:20 AM

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks off the field following a 42-30 win against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, at Lincoln Financial Field, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Photo by TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As they stood somewhere between a crossroads and crisis after the 2012 season, the Chiefs fixated on Andy Reid — who had just been fired in Philadelphia and stood at a moment of truth of his own.

Reid was in demand, sought also by the Cardinals and Chargers, and it’s well understood that his meeting with Clark Hunt was underscored by a sense of compelling chemistry for each that led to Reid’s hiring … and all that’s changed since for the Chiefs.

But what few might know about is one of the improbable forces who helped Reid enter that meeting with a certain conviction to begin with. Beyond former Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil, a natural matchmaker who urged on both Reid and Hunt, it was John Madden who helped nudge Reid towards critical mass in the decision by advocating he take the job.

