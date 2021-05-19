 | Wed, May 19, 2021
Relay aids Royals rally

Andrew Benintendi of the Kansas City Royals hits an RBI single in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium Tuesday. Photo by Ed Zurga / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whit Merrifield slid under the tag to give the Royals the lead with two outs in the eighth inning, Brewers manager Craig Counsell immediately challenged the bang-bang call and his counterpart Mike Matheny probably groaned.

You see, it was just two days ago in Chicago that a controversial call at the plate was upheld — Kansas City has requested an explanation from the league on it — that resulted in a White Sox run and ultimately doomed the Royals to a loss.

So, was Matheny nervous during another review Tuesday night? 

