Relief corps propels Royals

Kansas City's bullpen shut down the visiting St. Louis cardinals with five scoreless innings as the Royals rallied to win, 4-1. The loss proved harmful to the Cardinals' playoff chances.

September 22, 2020 - 10:22 AM

Kansas City slugger Jorge Soler, shown here in a game from August, returned from the injured list Monday to deliver a key RBI in the Royals' 4-1 win over St. Louis. Photo by USA/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals were into the Kansas City bullpen by the fourth inning, and Adam Wainwright was looking like a spry youngster rather than a 39-year-old workhorse as the right-hander sliced through the Royals batting order.

Just about everything was looking up for a team fighting for a playoff spot.

Then, everything went wrong.

